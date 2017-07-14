2 sex offenders arrested near Rend Lake

Two sex offenders were arrested near Rend Lake in Franklin County.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, Joshua Watkins, 39, of Carmi was arrested on July 9 after a traffic stop at North Marcum Beach. Watkins is a registered sexual predator. He faces a misdemeanor charge for being within a public park.

On July 12, deputies responded to the North Sandusky Campground for a report of a suspicious person. Steve Bratton, 57, of Woodlawn was arrested for being a convicted child sex offender loitering in a public park. Court documents show Bratton pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child in 1992.

