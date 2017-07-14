Volunteers needed in Carbondale for the solar eclipse

City leaders in Carbondale are looking for volunteers to help with the influx of visitors expected for the solar eclipse.

Volunteers are needed from August 19-21.

The four-hour shifts will include cleaning up high traffic areas, handing out information and greeting visitors.

The earliest shift will be at 6 a.m. on August 19.

You can sign up through the city's website.

Volunteers will receive a t-shirt to wear during their shift.

