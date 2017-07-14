UT Martin hosts End of Summer Bash for high school students

The University of Tennessee at Martin is throwing a party, and high school students from all areas are invited.

The 2017 End of Summer Bash begins with check-in at 1 p.m. on July 28 in the Boling University Center, followed by an official welcome at 1:30 and campus tours at 2 p.m.

Students who have already taken a campus tour are still invited to Recreation Rampage from 3-5 p.m. in the UT Martin Student Recreation Center.

Students and their families are invited to learn more about UT Martin programs of study; meet faculty, staff and current students; and participate in a variety of recreational activities.

High school students can register to attend the party online. There is no charge to attend.

For more information about UT Martin or the admissions process, contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020 or email admitme@utm.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.