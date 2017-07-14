MO disaster declaration expanded, more counties approved for help

Homeowners, renters, and businesses in eight additional counties in Missouri are now eligible to receive federal disaster assistance.

Governor Eric Greitens asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to expand the disaster declaration to include Christian, Crawford, Dent, Greene, Iron, Ste. Genevieve, Wayne, and Wright Counties.

“This expansion of the federal disaster declaration means more Missouri families and communities will receive critical assistance as they recover from historic flooding that left some with unprecedented clean up and recovery expenses,” Gov. Greitens said. “I urge Missourians to act quickly and apply to FEMA so they can take advantage of this opportunity to advance Missouri’s recovery across the state.”

Individuals have until August 1 to register for help.

You can call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or you can register online.

According to FEMA, disaster assistance to eligible individuals and families generally falls into the following categories:

Housing Assistance may be available for up to 18 months for displaced homeowners or renters whose primary residences received major damage or were destroyed. Funding also can be provided for housing repairs and replacement of damaged items to make homes habitable.

Other Needs Assistance may be available for other disaster-related expenses, including essential household items, moving and storage, vehicles, medical and dental, child care, funeral and burial, and some clean-up items not covered by insurance and other assistance programs.

Low-Interest Disaster Loans are available after a disaster for homeowners and renters from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover uninsured property losses. Loans may be available for repair or replacement of homes, automobiles, clothing or other damaged personal property. Loans are also available to businesses for property loss and economic injury.

Other Disaster Assistance Programs include crisis counseling, disaster case management, legal advice and assistance, including with income tax, housing issues, consumer protection, Social Security and veterans’ benefits.

The State Emergency Management Agency is working with FEMA to identify locations in which FEMA will operate Disaster Recovery Centers to assist flooding survivors with answers to their questions and help with registering for assistance in the eight newly added counties. However, there is no need to wait to register and flood survivors are encouraged to register online or by calling FEMA.

The original federal Individual Assistance disaster declaration was for the 27 counties of: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, and Texas.

