Firefighter and two others injured in house fire in West Frankfort, IL

West Frankfort firefighters said one of their own and two other people were injured during an early morning house fire.

Flames and smoke were showing when firefighters arrived at the home in the 100 block of 5th Street.

Investigators made it to the scene just after 3 a.m. on Friday, July 14.

Two people that were in the home were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries he suffered while fighting the fire.

The Fire Marshall is looking into the cause.

