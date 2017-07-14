July 17 celebrity birthdays Luke Bryan

He's a country singer who has been named Entertainer of the Year at both the CMA Awards and the ACM Awards. His hits include: Rain is a Good Thing, Country Girl (Shake it for Me), Crash My Party and many many others. Luke Bryan is 41 today.

He's an actor who's appeared in dozens of movies during his career which spans 5 decades. He brought Hawkeye Pierce to the big screen in the 1970 movie M*A*S*H. His other movies include Kelly's Heroes, Ordinary People, Space Cowboys and more recently The Hunger Games series. Donald Sutherland is 82 today.

He's an actor who has had two hit TV series: Knight Rider and Baywatch. He also used his stardom to launch a music career. David Hasselhoff is 65 today.

She's an actress who stars in the FOX series Scream Queens. She also had a small role in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. No coincidence there since she's the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher. We're talking about Billie Lourd who is 25 today.

She's the second wife of Prince Charles who has the title "Duchess of Cornwall". Camilla Parker Bowles is 70 today.

