This week in music: 1970 Three Dog Night

How about some golden oldies on this Monday morning.

Today we revisit the music scene from 47 years ago. This week in 1970 Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Freda Payne at number five with Band of Gold. It was her first and only top ten hit. Singing background on the record were Joyce Wilson and Thelma Hopkins who would later go on to form Tony Orlando and Dawn.

Blues Image became a one hit wonder with the song in the number four spot. Ride Captain Ride was the first and only Top 40 hit for the group out of Florida.

The group at number three had lots of hits in the 1960's and early 1970's. Ball of Confusion by The Temptations addresses social issues at the time including: racism, drug use, taxes, the Vietnam War and unemployment. And the band played on!

1970 was a very good year for The Jackson 5. They scored four number ones including The Love You Save which was at number two this week. The song was the second single from the group's album ABC.

And in the top spot was Mama Told Me (Not to Come) by Three Dog Night. Randy Newman wrote the song for Eric Burdon & The Animals back in 1966. Originally it was intended as a single for the group but it was never released although Burdon included it on a solo album. But the version by Three Dog Night became the first of the group's three number one hits. By the way, it was also the very first number one song played on the debut of American Top 40 with Casey Kasem.

