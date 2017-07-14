Former SEMO star Antonius Cleveland playing well for Portland

Former SEMO basketball star Antonius Cleveland is trying to make the most of his playing time with the Portland Trail Blazers summer team.

Cleveland scored 7 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and dished out 2 assists in 14 minutes Thursday night in a 91-85 win over Toronto.

With the win the Trail Blazers advanced to the tournament Quarterfinals.

