Moles in your yard? Here's what works and doesn't to get rid of them

Do you have moles in your yard? Tired of the patches where they're burrowing under your grass?

According to Jeff Cunningham's Facebook post, it seems like a lot of you have this problem and have your own ways to fix it.

Well, this sparked us to ask a Mole Exterminator what some of the best tips and tricks are.

"Anywhere you have good soil that has a lot of earthworms you're going to attract moles," said Mark Landewee, owner of the Mole Man. "The best way to get rid of a mole is to get rid of him by killing him."

He said that people have some crazy myths of how to kill the pests. Hot sauce, Juicy Fruit, and oatmeal just to name a few.

"The craziest I've probably ever heard, which is sort of the most dangerous one I've ever heard, is putting razor blades in the tunnel," he said.

But even some of the things on the market that is supposed to be super effective only work some of the times. Poisons only work if there isn't much food for the mole to eat.

The vibrating sticks aren't the best either. For him, the best way is to set up a trap.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.