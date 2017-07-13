New Carbondale hotel will not be ready in time for eclipse

A new hotel in Carbondale, Illinois will not be ready in time for the upcoming eclipse.

The company who owns Home 2 Suites, Sai Krishna, LLC, hoped to have the hotel ready to go by next month, but they now say it won't be open until sometime in November or December. According to Margaret Jones, director of public relations for Hotel Equities, it was not expected to be open in August.

The hotel would have added more than 100 rooms for a city that's expecting thousands of visitors on August 21.

