Car crash takes out stop sign in Cape Girardeau

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A car crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday evening, July 13 took out a stop sign.

It happened at Bloomfield and Sheridan Roads.

No one was seriously injured.

