Road buckles in Cape Girardeau due to heat

A road buckled in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, July 13.

It happened at William Street and Broadview Street.

According to Andrew Stone with the City of Cape Girardeau, they believe it is due to heat.

Police and city workers were on scene. A crew from the Missouri Department of Transportation worked to fix the road.

Siemers Drive near Target in Cape Girardeau also buckled on Thursday from the heat.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.