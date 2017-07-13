Heartland woman nearly scammed on dating site

While millions of people are looking for a catch on dating sites, scammers are looking for victims.

One Heartland woman almost fell into the trap.

"Everybody is saying go to these dating sites, go to these dating site and so I did."

Dating in the digital world has gone online, it's also the modern way to scam.

"I love you, my wife, you are my princess I'll be your king forever," the man said to the woman.

After getting messages of love in just days of talking, the woman got suspicious.

"He said I could get to the states sooner if you would send me money."

The woman didn't send any money; however, according to the FBI these scammers target women over 40, but every age group is at risk.

"If somebody gets on and they start asking you where you live, what your name is, personally identifiable information that's somebody that you probably want to avoid," Bob Dale with Dale and Hancock Center for individual and physical therapy said.

He said not to be afraid to use the internet but be cautious

"I'm coming forward because I want to protect all men and women."

The woman wants people to know that not everyone on dating sites are who they say they are.

She said she won't go back on a dating site again

"If love can't find me here I guess I'll be single forever."

If you are on a dating site and want to find out if the person you are talking to is real or fake you can search their images at Google.com/images

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.