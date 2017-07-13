1 injured, driver charged after crash on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL involving 4 semi trucks

Four semi trucks involved in a crash on Interstate 57 on Thursday, July 13.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened at 3:45 p.m. on northbound I-57, just south of I-24 in Williamson County.

Troopers say 49-year-old Daniel L. Durham from Manteno, Ill. driving a 2005 Freightliner semi truck, 43-year-old Todd N. Tittle from Thomasboro, Ill. driving a 2014 Peterbilt semi truck, 55-year-old Patricia M. Krueger from Artesia, New Mexico. driving a 2016 Freightliner semi truck and 61-year-old James C. Grissom from Hamburg, Ill. driving a 2016 Freightliner semi truck were going northbound in the right lane north of mile post 43 when Grissom stopped in traffic.

According to Illinois State Police, traffic was backed up and stopping due to I-57 northbound and I-24 westbound merging into the construction zone.

Troopers say Krueger was stopped behind Grissom's truck and Tittle was slowing down and almost stopped behind Krueger.

They say Durham ran into the rear of Tittle's truck, causing it to hit the rear of Krueger's truck and then Krueger's truck hit the rear of Grissom's truck.

Both Durham and Tittle's trucks became engulfed in flames causing damage to the pavement on the road.

Durham was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and following too closely.

Trooper say only one driver, Tittle, was injured. He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A passenger in Krueger's truck, 44-year-old Chad M. Krueger, also from Artesia, New Mexico, was not injured.

According to ISP, guard rails and guard rail posts were also damaged on both sides of I-57.

I-57 was closed for approximately six hours for scene clean up and crash investigation.

