Schools, Universities in the Heartland canceling class for total solar eclipse

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.

Universities

  • Southern Illinois University Carbondale students were set to go back to class on August 21; however, it's been moved back to Tuesday, Aug. 22.
  • Southeast Missouri State University canceled all classes between noon and 2 p.m. on the day of the eclipse.

Missouri Schools

Illinois Schools

  • Anna District #37
  • Anna-Jonesboro CUSD #81
  • Carbondale Community High School
  • Carbondale Elementary School District 95
  • Carterville CUSD #5
  • Cobden USD #17
  • Desoto Grade School
  • Dongola USD #66
  • Frankfort CUSD #168
  • Goreville CUD #1
  • Herrin CUSD #4
  • Jonesboro Elementary School (District 43)
  • Marion CUSD #2
  • Murphysboro CUSD #186
  • Pope County CUSD #1
  • Shawnee CUSD #84
  • Vienna High School
  • Vienna School District 55

Kentucky Schools

  • Caldwell County
  • Graves County School District
  • McCracken County Public Schools

