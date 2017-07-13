IL Representative Bost meets with HUD secretary to discuss housing crisis in Cairo

U.S. Representative Mike Bost sat down with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to discuss the ongoing housing crisis in Cairo, Illinois on Thursday, July 13.

More than 180 families who live in the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes have to be relocated because of poor living conditions. Investigators accuse the Alexander County Housing Authority of neglect of the properties and mismanagement of federal housing funds.

“Secretary Carson and I had a frank discussion about the housing crisis in Cairo and failures in the system that helped create it,” said Bost. “Cairo’s suffering is due to years of fraud and corruption at the highest levels of the housing authority, a fact that was highlighted this week as HUD announced that several local housing officials accused of lining their pockets with federal housing funds have been indefinitely banned from seeking similar positions in the future. Ignoring past mistakes will do little to bring justice for the families victimized by the previous housing authority leadership or help them find the safe and sanitary housing they deserve. However, I am hopeful that new leadership is bringing a renewed commitment to getting Cairo back on its feet.”

