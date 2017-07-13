Union Co. , IL sheriff issues warning about power scam

If you get a call from someone that claims electricians are on their way to your house to turn off your power unless you pay the electric bill, there's a good chance it's a scam.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Department, the caller identifies himself as working for Ameren Electric. The person tells the homeowner that two electricians will turn off their power unless the bill is paid in full.

The caller gives the potential victim a number to call: 1-800-446-6660. Investigators said that number is not connected to Ameren in any way.

Ameren officials told investigators in Union County that they are aware of the scam.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.