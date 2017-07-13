Millions of dollars released to IL colleges and universities

For the first time in more than seven months, money has been released to state colleges and universities in Illinois.

According to Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, colleges and universities had not received a dime in state funding since the stopgap budget expired on January 1, 2017.

Mendoza said $327 million for the Monetary Award Program will go toward an estimated 110,000 students across the state who qualified for it during for the 2016-2017 school year.

“The state’s institutions of higher education were devastated by the budget crisis and their mistreatment proved to a be a breaking point for legislators on both sides of the aisle," said Mendoza. "Delivering this money will provide immediate aid to students, parents, faculty and administrators who have struggled for more than two years to pay their bills.”

Mendoza said she has also directed her office to work with the universities and colleges to begin issuing another $160 million to public universities and community colleges for operational support from the state. Payments have already begun to be released as vouchers are submitted to the Office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.