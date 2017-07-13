11 years later: Carbondale police continue homicide investigation

It's been 11 years since Ryan Livingston was stabbed to death while he was talking down the sidewalk in the 300 block of West Walnut Street in Carbondale.

Investigators said Livingston was stabbed by two men on July 13, 2006, during an apparent robbery. He died just hours after the attack.

According to police, Livingston told officers he was stabbed by two black men before he died.

Over the years, police have relied on tips and leads from the community and anonymous letter from a woman who appeared to have knowledge of the crime beyond what's commonly known.

The reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for Livingston's death stands at $6,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by clicking on “Crime Stoppers."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.