Missing East Prairie woman found safe

A woman from East Prairie who was reported missing has been located in Miner, Missouri.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department, Virgie Thomure, 72, is in good health.

An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert was issued for Thomure after she was reported missing.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Thomure told her sister that she was going to Paducah, Kentucky on July 4. Investigators said Thomure is known to frequent Lourdes Hospital, but she never arrived at the hospital.

Thomure has Dementia and Alzheimer's.

