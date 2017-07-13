July 14 celebrity birthdays

The morning birthday list features a couple of guys who love a good fight.

He's a Mixed Martial Arts fighter from Ireland who became the UFC Featherweight Champion in 2015 when he knocked out his opponent in only 13 seconds. That's the record for the fastest championship victory in the history of the UFC. Conor McGregor is 29 today.

He's a retired professional wrestler from Tennessee who's appeared in all the major circuits, winning 77 championship belts. He and his father founded Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2002. Jeff Jarrett is 50 today.

He won the American League Cy Young Award while pitching for the Orioles back in 1980. But he's probably best known as a baseball color man who was paired up with Harry Carey for the Chicago Cubs TV broadcasts back in the 1980's and 90's. Steve Stone is 70 today.

She's an actress who won an Emmy Award for her role as a P.E. teacher on the TV series Glee. She's also been in several movies including Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Jane Lynch is 57 today.

