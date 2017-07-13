Four things you need to know on 7/13

It's Thursday, July 13, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another hot, humid day across the Heartland. Temps are expected to reach the low 90s, but with the humidity it will feel hotter than that; heat indexes could top out at 105 degrees in some places. There is the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but much of the Heartland will stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect a slight cool down with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather.

Making headlines:

Dunklin Co., MO woman seriously injured in crash involving a semi: A White Oak, Missouri woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday, July 11 in Dunklin County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Breane Vanvickle was driving a 2001 Ford Focus and rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer attempting to make a left turn. An ambulance rushed Vanvickle to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.

Golden Alert canceled, New Concord, KY man found: John Daniel Webb, 81, of New Concord, Kentucky was found on July 12 in Montgomery, Alabama. According to Sheriff Sam Steger, officials believed Webb may have been his way to visit his wife in the hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Officials said Webb is being checked out at an area hospital.

McConnell rolling out new GOP health bill to uncertain fate: Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new, but reeling, health care bill and angling toward a showdown vote next week amid signs that they have lots of work ahead to win over GOP lawmakers or face a resounding failure.

Kidnapping indictment returned in China scholar's abduction: - A grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China, confirming a decision by federal agents to arrest and charge Brendt Christensen last month.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved