Dunklin Co., MO woman seriously injured in crash involving a sem - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dunklin Co., MO woman seriously injured in crash involving a semi

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Connect
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A White Oak, Missouri woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday, July 11 in Dunklin County.

The crash happened on Route 25, about a mile North of Kennett, at 5:13 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Breane Vanvickle was driving a 2001 Ford Focus and rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer attempting to make a left turn.

An ambulance rushed Vanvickle to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.

The semi driver, Abelardo Mesa of Rector, Arkansas, was not injured in the crash.

Troopers report Vanvickle was not wearing a seat belt. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly