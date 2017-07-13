Dunklin Co., MO woman seriously injured in crash involving a semi

A White Oak, Missouri woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday, July 11 in Dunklin County.

The crash happened on Route 25, about a mile North of Kennett, at 5:13 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Breane Vanvickle was driving a 2001 Ford Focus and rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer attempting to make a left turn.

An ambulance rushed Vanvickle to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.

The semi driver, Abelardo Mesa of Rector, Arkansas, was not injured in the crash.

Troopers report Vanvickle was not wearing a seat belt.

