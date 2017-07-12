Heartland sports scores from Wednesday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Wednesday

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland baseball scores from 7/12.

Frontier League All-Star Game
West All-Stars-1
East All-Stars-4
 

American Senior Legion District Tournament
Pemiscot-11
Sikeston-1
 

Cape Girardeau-6
Jackson-5

