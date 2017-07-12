1 injured in 3 vehicle collision near Fairfield, IL

A crash near Fairfield, Illinois involved three vehicles and injured one person on Wednesday, July 12.

The crash happened at 5:46 p.m. on Illinois Route 15 about one mile east of Fairfield.

According to officials with the Illinois State Police, a 16-year-old driver of a 2001 Ford Explorer was eastbound on Illinois Route 15 when they stopped in traffic to turn left into a private drive located just west of the Rides Mass Transit office.

Another 16-year-old driving a 1996 Dodge Dakota pulled behind the Ford Explorer and stopped, waiting for the vehicle to turn left.

According to police, Collin D. Koker, 19, of Fairfield was driving a Dodge Dart on the same road. Koker did not see the vehicles stopped in traffic and rear ended the Dodge Dakota.

The Dodge Dakota was pushed into the rear of the Ford Explorer as a result of the original collision. Koker was transported to an area hospital by a private party for treatment of his injuries.

Police said the cause of the crash was failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision which Koker was cited for.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Fairfield Rural Fire, Wayne County Ambulance, Rick’s Towing and Barry’s Towing.

