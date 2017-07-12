Law enforcement reacts to using sick days for mental health

Does your company support a good work-life balance?

A survey by the American Psychological Association from 2016 suggests less than half of working Americans said their workplace supports an employee's well-being.

A social media post that's gone viral has opened up a dialog regarding employee wellness and more specifically, mental health.

Richard McCall is a police officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

In his 16 years with various law enforcement agencies, he said mental well being was not always at the forefront in an organization.

"When I first started in law enforcement, you weren't afforded training in mental health," said McCall. "The officer is looked upon now as a human just like everyone else."

The Human Resources Director at Saint Francis Hospital Holli Hammer, said the attitude about mental health has changed with the times.

"That awareness has increased so our benefits packages shift along the way to make sure we continue to address that whole body care," said Hammer.

McCall believes it may be time for people to change the way they think of mental well-being.

