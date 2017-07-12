Next family needed for Jackson-Union Co. Habitat for Humanity home

A lucky family in Murphysboro, Illinois will soon be moving into the home built just for them.

Jackson-Union County Habitat for Humanity provides housing for families that would not typically qualify for a mortgage. The next home they build will be in Carbondale on Carico Street.

These homes are built by volunteers. The organization is looking for the next homeowner.

Jamie Perryman, the president of the Jackson Union County division, explained how these homes are not just "given" away.

"It's not a free house. this is something you're going to put 250-300 hours worth of sweat equity into. So they understand how that house is put together. All of the work that went into it. And then after that, we give them a 0 percent interest mortgage for about 20 years to try and keep the cost down for them."

Perryman said the homeowner needs to be ready for the "long haul" because of the 20-year mortgages.

They are looking for someone that needs a break but wants to have that security in their life and makes at lease 27-30k a year.

Habitat for Humanity is still working on the house in Murphysboro and still needs volunteers each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.