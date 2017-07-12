Volunteers needed for student move-in at SIU Carbondale

Students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be returning for the new school year in just a few short weeks.

Volunteers are needed August 16 and 17 to welcome incoming Salukis and help them move into on-campus residences. Volunteers will include SIU faculty and staff along with community volunteers.

Individual volunteers and groups are invited to sign up for the times and locations they prefer, although all shifts are available on a first-come, first served basis and are limited due to space and logistics.

The move-in schedule, volunteer sign-up forms and additional information are available online at http://housing.siu.edu/volunteer.

University Housing will provide a family meal pass to the accompanying families of students with valid dining plans who are moving into campus residence halls.

Move-in volunteers will also receive a complimentary meal ticket to be used in a campus dining hall. Dining plans will be accepted and guest meals will be available for purchase at the dining hall entrances.

For further information about volunteering to assist with 2017 move-in, contact Lori Johnson at (618)453-6731 or ljohnson@housing.siu.edu. For housing or dining information, contact Crystal Bouhl at (618)453-1077 or cbouhl@siu.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.