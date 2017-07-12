Cash in on the total solar eclipse, literally

The Missouri Lottery is offering a chance to cash in on the total solar eclipse.

The agency launched a $5 scratcher ticket called "Eclipse Cash" on July 12.

The grand price coincides with the date of the eclipse which is 8-21-17. The top prize is worth $82,117.

“Not only is this a fun way for Missourians and the many visitors we will have to get in on the novelty of the eclipse, but I am sure this ticket will also become a collectible item to commemorate this unique event,” said May Scheve Rear don, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

Prizes range from $5 to $82,117.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.