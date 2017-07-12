Beshear to offer human trafficking training in western KY

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has announced that his office will be offering human trafficking training for health care workers, law enforcement officials and first responders across the western part of the state.

Beshear said human trafficking "represents the worst form of abuse, often to children, and is increasing all over Kentucky."

The first training session will be on Monday, July 24 at 9 a.m. at Lourdes Hospital. Training will also be offered the same day at noon in Benton at the Majestic Steak House, as well as at 2 p.m. at the Joe Creason Community Center.

Lourdes Hospital will hold three training sessions on Tuesday, July 25 for its clinical staff.

Officials with Beshear's office will speak at 9 a.m. on July 25 to law enforcement officials at the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police Conference at the Paducah Convention Center.

For more information about human trafficking and other upcoming training sessions, contact the Attorney General’s Office of Child Abuse and Human Trafficking Prevention and Prosecution at (502)-696-5300.

