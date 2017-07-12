Cape Girardeau's Gymboree to close

Cape Girardeau's Gymboree store is among the hundreds of stores that will close.

The children's clothing chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June.

A company spokesperson said Gymboree will remain in business, but 375 to 450 of its 1,281 stores will be closed.

You can find out what stores are closing here.

A time table for when the stores will officially close has not been released.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.