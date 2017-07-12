Benton, IL FD announces launch of secondary ambulance service

The Benton, Illinois Fire Department announced it will launch a secondary ambulance service on Monday, July 17.

According to the fire department on Facebook, the service will start at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The department recently received its certification from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the staff was trained and licensed.

