Benton, IL FD announces launch of secondary ambulance service

BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

The Benton, Illinois Fire Department announced it will launch a secondary ambulance service on Monday, July 17.

According to the fire department on Facebook, the service will start at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The department recently received its certification from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the staff was trained and licensed.

