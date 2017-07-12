City of Carbondale launches eclipse hotline

The City of Carbondale launched a special eclipse hotline to help keep people safe and informed during the eclipse weekend.

Visitors can call 618-967-5220 and talk to a city employee about general eclipse information.

The phone line will be staffed 24 hours a day from August 19-20 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 21. The hotline is for non-emergency calls only.

You can click here to visit the Heartland Eclipse 2017 page for more information on the Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21.

