Gov. Greitens announces website to cut government red tape

Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.
Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.
A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
Voters approved the City of Jackson's half-cent public safety sales tax on Tuesday, April 3.
Voters approved the City of Jackson's half-cent public safety sales tax on Tuesday, April 3.
An ethics commission in Kentucky is holding a hearing about four Republican lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last fall.
An ethics commission in Kentucky is holding a hearing about four Republican lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last fall.
Many cars pass through the intersection of I-55 and Highway 61/34 at Center Junction in Cape.
Many cars pass through the intersection of I-55 and Highway 61/34 at Center Junction in Cape.