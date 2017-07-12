Gov. Greitens announces website to cut government red tape

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Eric Greitens says his administration wants to hear suggestions from Missouri citizens on how the state can reduce government red tape.

Greitens on Wednesday announced the launch of a website, www.NoMORedTape.com . The website allows Missourians to submit recommendations to reduce what Greitens calls burdensome regulations.

The governor says government red tape kills jobs and hurts working families. He says the state has more than 113,000 regulatory requirements, using more than 7.5 million words.

In an announcement first posted on his Facebook page, Greitens said his administration has assembled a team to eliminate unnecessary regulations and he urged state residents to join the effort.

