McCracken County Library seeks community feedback on new strategic plan

The McCracken County Public Library is seeking community feedback on a new strategic plan.

The library is offering a chance to win a $50 gift card to anyone answering the online survey.

"We are eager to receive feedback from the community so we can plan the library's future," said Library Director Susan Baier, "The information we receive as part of the community engagement process will set the foundation for a strategic plan that will take the library into the next decade."

Library administration hopes to use the opportunity to further its dialogue with the public and to better assess community needs.

Participants are invited to take the survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/mymclib now to August 5, 2017.

The library will also provide a link to the survey on its website and paper copies of the survey at the library.

Four winners will be chosen in all.

The library hopes to have the new plan finalized and ready for implementation by early 2018.

