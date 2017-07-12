Heartland woman wins top prize in lotto game

A Steelville woman is able pay off all her debt thanks to a $10 lottery ticket and a little luck.

That's what Lori Farris plans to do with the $250,000 she won after purchasing a scratchoff ticket at Casey's General Store in Chester. The game was $250,000 Crossword and Farris, 56, won the top prize of 16 prizes available.

A news release from the Illinois Lottery says Farris was sitting in her car when she scratched off her ticket. “I went back into the store to have the clerk double-check my ticket," Farris is quoted as saying. "I couldn’t believe I won such a big prize!”

Casey’s received $2,500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

