2 hurt after crash on I-55 NB near the Diversion Channel

Two people went to the hospital after a crash near the 93-mile marker in the northbound lanes of I-55 on Wednesday morning.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the car went airborne and actually flew over a semi-truck and then went down an embankment.

Two people were thrown from the car.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other person was taken to the hospital for what officers described as moderate injuries.

Both lanes of traffic are open, but traffic is moving slow in the area.

This is near the Diversion Channel between Cape Girardeau and Scott City.

