Violent Crime Victims Assistance Program at Perry County IL Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Steve Bareis of the Perry County Sheriff's Office is proud to announce the renewing of the grant award from the Illinois Attorney General's Office for $27,500 for the fiscal year 2018.

The Violent Crime Victims Assistance Fund provides funding for crime victim services through fines collected from persons convicted of violent felonies and misdemeanors, not from taxpayers.

Since January 1, 1984, any person in Illinois convicted of a crime of violence, any other felony or misdemeanor, or certain other offenses listed in the Illinois Vehicle Code are assessed a specific fine for this purpose.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.