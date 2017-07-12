Illinois attorney general issues sex-crimes response guide

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois attorney general has issued guidance for law enforcement agencies in the state on a law to improve response to sexual assault and abuse.

Lisa Madigan's office on Tuesday published an online booklet of guidelines and sample policies .

It spells out the newly enacted law requiring specialized training and politics for police agencies responding to sex crimes.

Madigan formed a group in 2015 with the Cook County and St. Clair County state's attorney's offices and the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault. They spent last year drafting and lobbying for passage of the "Sexual Assault Incident Procedure Act" to provide better response to victims of sexual assault and abuse.

Madigan says the law's intent is to help survivors "come forward, receive justice and being the healing process."

