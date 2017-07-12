Five things you need to know on 7/12

It's Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: The heat and humidity are going to stick around and make for another hot, muggy day across the Heartland. Highs will once again be in the 90s but by this afternoon it may feel closer to 100. There is a small chance for a possible isolated shower, but most of the Heartland will stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: The heat will stick around and the threat of showers and thunderstorms increases over the next couple of days.

1 dead in officer involved shooting in Butler Co., MO: According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Butler County, Missouri. A Butler County Sheriff's Deputy shot the man while responding to a domestic situation at a home on Rice Road off of Highway NN.

Golden Alert issued for New Concord, KY man: The Calloway County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for a man of New Concord, Kentucky.Officials said John Daniel Webb, 81, is a white mail, standing 6 foot 4 inches and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair, gray eyes, wears eye glasses and was last seen wearing a red and black button up shirt, insulated blue jeans and brown shoes. According to officials, he is driving a tan, four door, 1998 Buick LaSabre with Kentucky Plate 009-DXY. Officials said he has medical issues and may be confused about his travels or location.

IL schools could close without funds from Senate Bill 1 : Illinois has its first budget in more than two fiscal years, but Governor Bruce Rauner has yet to sign off or veto the school funding reform bill. With less than a month from the start of school, this bill affects the schools across the state of Illinois.

Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin: Donald Trump's eldest son revealed Tuesday that he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government, disclosing a series of emails that marked the clearest sign to date that Trump's campaign was willing to consider election help from a longtime U.S. adversary.

GOP health bill: Benefit cuts for poor, tax cuts for rich: America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill, according to an independent analysis released Tuesday.

