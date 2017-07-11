Cardinals star but National League falls to American League

The American League All-Stars defeated the National League All-Stars 2-1 in 10 innings Tuesday night in Miami.

Seattle infielder Robinson Cano homered in the 10th to win it for the AL.

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez was outstanding pitching two scoreless innings for the NL and striking out four batters.

St. Louis catcher Yadier Monlina homered to tie the game in the 6th inning, 1-1.

Molina's homer was the first for a Cardinal in the All-Star Game since 1974 when Reggie Smith homered.

