Golden Alert canceled, New Concord, KY man found

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office found an 81-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday, July 11.

John Daniel Webb, 81, of New Concord, Kentucky was found on July 12 in Montgomery, Alabama.

According to Sheriff Sam Steger, officials believed Webb may have been his way to visit his wife in the hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Officials said Webb is being checked out at an area hospital.

