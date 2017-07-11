Child alive after being rescued by life guards at Cape Splash

According to a statement made by staffers at Cape Splash, a child was rescued from the lap pool area on Tuesday, July 11.

The incident happened at 1 p.m. when a 5-year-old was rescued from the water by two life guards.

Lifeguards pulled the unresponsive child out of the water and began resuscitating her.

Officials said EMS was called and the staff performed CPR. The child was conscious when EMS arrived.

She was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Staffers said the child was responsive and talking at the hospital.

