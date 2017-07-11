Southern IL welcomes immigrants with new resolution

It's no secret that Immigrants are experiencing difficulty getting into and settling down in the U.S.

But on Tuesday, July 11, people in Southern Illinois passed a resolution to help welcome immigrants to their community.

The Jackson County Legislative and Public Safety committee is working to help people from other countries find a safe place.Some people said this is a step in the right direction for Jackson County.

Jackson County resident Ana Maria Hernandez said she is happy the resolution went through.

"I am really happy that it did pass, I think its a sign to the community, a sign to the students, to the international families, to the international students, that you are protected here and if you want to keep enriching this community and enriching the diversity that's something that needed to be said," Hernandez said.

The resolution will be brought in front of the full board next week to be voted on to be adopted.

