Travel tips for the August eclipse, prepare for traffic in KY

Here's a heads up for people planning to travel through Kentucky around the time of the eclipse. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the roads will be packed.

Specifically, the days of August 19 through the 21 will be particularly busy. If you have to be somewhere in that time period, give yourself extra time for traveling, just in case.

Kentucky has a message for travelers for the upcoming solar eclipse. Be prepared to deal with traffic.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said more than half a million people are expected to come to the Bluegrass state to witness the eclipse, and with all the extra people officials want truckers and cross-country drivers to be on alert.

During that time, locals may want to give themselves extra time to get to work, and there may be long lines at the gas pump.

