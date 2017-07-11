Man killed in officer involved shooting in Butler County, MO identified

The Butler County Coroner has released the name of the man who died after an officer-involved shooting.

Coroner Andy Moore said Steve Scott, 48, of Poplar Bluff, died at the scene. The autopsy showed that he died of a gunshot wound.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, someone called to report a "domestic situation" at the home on Tuesday, July 11

Deputies arrived at the home on Rice Road off of Highway NN between 6 and 7 p.m Tuesday

Scott reportedly showed up at the home, parked behind a cruiser and started cursing and being belligerent all while still in his vehicle. Chief Deputy Wesley Popp tried to calm Scott down. Scott then allegedly pulled out a handgun. Chief Deputy Popp then opened fire.

Sheriff Dobbs said the situation is sad for everyone involved.

"It's that kind of situation that it's a trying situation for everybody. It's very traumatic, no doubt, for the family. This is a decent family and a good family," said Sheriff Dobbs. "It's a good officer,well-trained officer. It's hard on him and everybody involved. It's just the kind of situation that you just wish didn't have to happen."

No one else was hurt in the incident.

According to officers, the only other person at the house was Scott’s wife.

Chief Deputy Popp is on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now in charge of the investigation which remains ongoing.

