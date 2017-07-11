Harrisburg, IL man arrested on several warrants

A 19-year-old has been arrested on several warrants out of Saline County, Illinois.

The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of Xzavier B. Gibbs of Harrisburg on Tuesday, July 11.

Police said Gibbs was located at a residence in Equality, Ill. around 4:45 p.m.

He was taken into custody without incident on several Saline County Arrest Warrants.

The Saline County charges include home invasion, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Gibbs was transported to the White County Jail, where he will remain pending bond.

