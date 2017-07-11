Fiery crash involving 3 semi trucks injured 2 in Franklin Co., IL

A multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois left two people with injuries on Tuesday, July 11.

According to officers with the Illinois State Police, the crash involved three semi trucks at mile post 68.5.

Police said the crash happened at 1:25 p.m. when the three trucks collided causing one to burst into flames.

According to police, all vehicles were northbound on I-57 in the left lane, near mile post 68.5, when 32-year-old Brandon L. Johnson of Blytheville, Arkansas slowed due to traffic.

Driver Jeffery P. Anglin, 37, of Kennett, Missouri crashed into the Johnson's vehicle, causing it to ignite into flames.

Another vehicle driven by Terry L. Estes, 58, Kennett, Mo, could not stop in time and crashed into Anglin, causing extensive damage to Johnson's vehicle as well.

Police said the crash caused all northbound lanes to be temporarily closed for an hour.

Once the fire was put out, IDOT, opened the passing lane. The Illinois State Police were assisted by, West Frankfort PD, West City PD, West Frankfort FD, Benton FD, Abbott’s Ambulance Service and IDOT.

Anglin and Estes suffered non life threatening injuries. They were each cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Johnson was not injured or charged.

According to police the right lane remains closed at this time.

