Software glitch results in large utility bill for some Cape Girardeau residents

A software glitch in the utility billing software resulted in some Cape Girardeau, Missouri residents getting a big surprise on their bill.

Approximately 1,400 people were affected by the glitch.

According to Nicolette Brennan with the City of Cape Girardeau, all customers did see a planned increase on their total water, sewer and trash utility bill due to rate increases and usage adjustments on July 1. However, a glitch caused some accounts to be overcharged for sewer services.

She said the bills are sent out in three waves. The first wave was sent out and that's when they noticed the glitch. The remaining bills that haven't been sent out are being looked over and will be fixed.

Brennan said during a recent software conversion to the new billing system, some sewer usage data transferred incorrectly, causing overcharges.

She said city staff worked with the software vendor to resolve the problem and review accounts to correct errors before they arrive in customers' mailboxes.

The city apologized for any inconvenience to customers. Brennan said any overcharges will be refunded.

If you think your bill is incorrect due to the glitch, you can call customer service anytime at 573-339-6322 or customerservice@cityofcape.org.

