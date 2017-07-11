Pink Up - July Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.
As part of Pink Up this month, we’re tackling what may be an uncomfortable topic for some: self breast exams. For a long time now, women have been encouraged to perform them at least once a month. But doctors now say self awareness should come first.
