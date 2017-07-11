Pink Up - July Newsletter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pink Up - July Newsletter

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: National Cancer Institute) (Source: National Cancer Institute)

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

As part of Pink Up this month, we’re tackling what may be an uncomfortable topic for some: self breast exams. For a long time now, women have been encouraged to perform them at least once a month. But doctors now say self awareness should come first. 

Nichole Cartmell will share the details in this month's pink up report on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 on July 12, 2017.
In the meantime, tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to get checked.
Powered by Frankly